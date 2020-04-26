Amount of clouds to increase as night approaches, especially in Abu Dhabi

It's hot and hazy in the UAE Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect a sunny day today with hazy skies.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates will be looking clear to partly cloudy today, becoming hazy at times. The amount of clouds is expected to increase as night approaches in coastal and western regions like Abu Dhabi.

Temperatures in parts of the UAE are expected to hit 40 °C.

It is 17°C in Jebel Jais this morning. Dubai is currently at 28°C with partly cloudy skies.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The wind is expected to cause dust and sand to blow.

Due to the conditions, motorists are warned about poor horizontal visibility in some parts of the UAE.