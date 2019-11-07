Dubai: It's a foggy morning in parts of the UAE. The country's national weather bureau warned: "A chance of fog formation and poor horizontal visibility at times over some internal areas, during the period from 5:00am until 8:30am," today, according to their website.

A red alert was issued in Al Ajman and Sweihan areas of Abu Dhabi. Motorists are advised to be extremely vigilant and drive carefully.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) added that it will be mostly sunny across the country, and "partly cloudy" in some areas. Though no rain is predicted, there was reportedly light rainfall last night in some parts of the country.

The NCM has indicated that mercury is expected to hit highs close to 32-36 degrees celsius across the UAE.

In internal areas, the temperature was recorded at a minimum of 20-25°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 30-34°C and 24-28°C in mountainous areas.

It will be slightly windy today. There will be light to moderate winds blowing at a speed of 16-26 km/h, reaching up to 36 km/h in internal areas, "freshening throughout the day".

Relative humidity levels across the UAE continue to be high, it will reach 85 per cent in coastal areas and internal areas and 65 per cent in the mountainous regions.

The sea is forecast to be slight to moderately rough along UAE’s coastline.