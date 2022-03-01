UAE residents in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain woke up to a foggy weather on the first day of March 2022.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads due to foggy conditions today.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts warning of deterioration in horizontal visibility over some internal and coastal areas until 9.30am.
The weather bureau has reported fog over Abu Dhabi – Al Ain road, Al Ain International Airport, Sieh Shuaib towards Ghantoot, Al Fayah Truck Road, Al Arajan in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain – Dubai Road, Sweihan – Nahil Road in Al Ain.
According to the NCM, today’s weather will be sunny to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas. There is a chance of light to moderate rainfall, with a decrease in temperatures.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27 and 32 °C. And, the lowest will be between 12 and 17 °C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 13.2°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 6am UAE local time.
It is expected to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times especially over the sea with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea will be moderate and rough at night in the offshore areas in the Arabian Gulf and relatively calm to moderate in Oman Sea.