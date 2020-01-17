Sea will be slight to moderate

File picture: Cloudy skies in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Faris Nabil/Gulf News

Dubai: We have a pleasant weather today. It’s perfect time to go outdoors this weekend as it’s sunny.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it’s fair and cloudy in general and it’s cold at night. The relative humidity will increase during late night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation westwards.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 16 – 26 km/hr, reaching 32 km/hr.

The Sea will be slight to moderate.

Current temperature in Dubai is 22 °C.