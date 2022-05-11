Dubai: The weather across the UAE will be dusty, warm and humid today, according to the daily weather forecast by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
While morning temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other parts of the country were between 21 and 24°C, a significant rise in temperatures is expected before noon, today.
According to the NCM: "[The weather will be] sunny in general and dusty during daytime. Temperatures tend to increase especially over internal areas."
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 33-37°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C, and 22-28°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded yesterday was 40.3°C in Kalba (Sharjah) at 2.45pm.
Moderate winds throughout the day will become strong at times, especially over the sea causing dust and sand to blow westwards across the country.
The NCM issued an orange alert warning that the condition in the Arabian Sea will be rough till 2.30pm today.
The sea will be slight to moderately rough in the Oman Sea with a chance of getting rough during night.