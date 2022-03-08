Residents can expect dusty and partly cloudy conditions across the UAE this morning.
The weather, in general, is expected to be "rather dusty during daytimes and partly cloudy at times with light rainfall over the eastern areas in the UAE. Today it will be nice and sunny with a slight increase in temperature during the day.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Northeasterly winds are expected to blow dust and sand that will cause poor visibility over some areas at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times, especially during the day.
Motorists were urged to be careful while driving in such conditions. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 31 and 37°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 14-19°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 33-37°C, and 19-25°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-75 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.