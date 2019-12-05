According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be partly cloudy in general in UAE. Rain might fall at times especially over the sea, islands and some northern and eastern areas. Image Credit: Gulf News

UAE: We have an inclement weather today. Motorists are advised to take extra precautions due to foggy conditions especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Also there’s a chance of rainfall across the emirates.

NCM has issued red and yellow warning signs due to foggy conditions specially over Madinat Zayed area of Abu Dhabi; motorists are advised to drive safely and slowly due to poor visibility during fog and the roads will be slippery when rain falls.

We can expect some moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust. Sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.