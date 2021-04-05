Dubai: If you are planning a beach trip soon, you might want to rethink your plans as a weather alert has been issued due to rough seas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), strong northwesterly winds are causing rough conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf.
Such conditions are expected to remain till Tuesday, as the sea gradually gets calmer starting Wednesday.
“Such waves of strong winds from time to time are common as the season changes from winter to summer,” a representative from the NCM told Gulf News.
The strong winds are also causing the temperatures to drop.
Fog formation is expected on Tuesday morning, over coastal and internal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. Mist formation is also expected on Wednesday and Thursday morning.
If you are planning a road trip, the weather is expected to be pleasant during the weekend.
“UAE residents can expect pleasant weather till the end of the week, with cloud formation in some parts of the country,” the NCM official said.
Cloud formation is expected on Thursday and Friday, especially in the eastern mountainous region of the UAE, like in the emirate of Fujairah.
Temperatures are gradually going to rise as the northwesterly winds weaken.