Heading outdoors? Don’t forget your sweaters as the temperature across the UAE is expected to dip further.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM): “Temperature tend slight to decrease mildly during daytime, it will be cold at night especially over internal areas and mountains.”

The temperature highs in the country’s coastal areas will be between 19-23°C, and 11-16°C in the mountainous regions. Lowest temperature in the UAE is expected to be between 5-9°C.

The lowest temperature recorded early morning at 6.30am today was 2°C at Raknah in Abu Dhabi.

The skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy at times and some low clouds will appear over the sea and islands westward.

However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Humidity will be at 60-85 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.

Avoid beach trips as the sea will be rough along the UAE’s coastline.

“The sea will be rough becoming moderate gradually by evening in the Arabian Gulf and rough becoming moderate by noon in Oman Sea,” according to the NCM.