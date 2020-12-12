UAE residents will see cloudy skies across the country. The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology warned of “rainy clouds” over northern parts of the country, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah.
According to the NCM: “The weather across the country will be partly cloudy in general, becoming cloudy at times over the sea, the islands and some western coastal areas which may be associated with rainfall. Chance of rainy clouds formation associated with rainfall over some coastal areas.”
The NCM cautioned motorists about reduced visibility on the roads. “Fresh winds, reaching 40 km/h at times will cause blowing dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility at times, until 8pm, today,” said NCM’s weather forecast.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 18-25°C. It may reach as low as 7°C on the Jais mountains.
Humidity across the country will be around 35-85 per cent.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be moderate to rough at times during the day in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate in the Oman Sea.