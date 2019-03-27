Forecasters warn of up to 9-foot waves, blowing dust and sand overland

Weather alert on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Image Credit: Twitter / NCMS

Dubai: Thundery rain woke up residents of Ras Al Khaimah early on Wednesday, as the unstable weather this week brings strong winds kicking up to 9-foot waves off the UAE on the Arabian Gulf, weathermen said.

The National Centre of Meteorology also reported light to moderate rain in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain early on Wednesday.

More convective clouds, thundery and rainy at times, are expected to develop during the day, with fresh strong winds reaching up to 60km/h.

Meteorologists also warned residents of blowing dust and sand overland, cutting visibility to less 2000 metres at times.