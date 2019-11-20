After a day off for many schools on Wednesday, the questions have risen again

A child walks under the rain on her the way to school at Dubai Sports City. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Dubai: Most schools in the UAE were closed on Wednesday due to an early prediction of unstable weather and rainfall in the country. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in UAE had announced on Tuesday that the weather conditions would continue to be unstable until Thursday.

On Wednesday, there was moderate to heavy rainfall in the UAE - and Thursday's forecast also shows chances of rainfall. However, according to our weather report for the day, NCM does not expect as much rainfall in the country on Thursday.

The rainfall in the UAE on Wednesday was also helped along by cloud seeding initiatives. On Thursday, NCM said cloud seeding would be employed only if favourable cloud conditions were seen.

So are schools closed?

As of the time of writing, we have to say - No. Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai tweeted on Wednesday that schools would definitely be open on Thursday.

On Tuesday, KHDA's tweets had created some confusion amoung residents as they continued to say that schools would be open unless principals decided to give a day off in account of the weather. Meanwhile the Ministry of Education had announced the day off for schools on Wednesday.

As for Thursday, there have not been any reports of school closures.