Watch: This is the aircraft that is being used for cloud-seeding right now in the UAE

UAE is experiencing heavy rains and many wondered if cloud seeding has something to do with it.

The National Center of Meteorology told Gulf News: "Cloud seeding started at 11:15pm last night and will go on till we see no more clouds left. It's going on right now, our radios are on and the aircrafts are flying conducting cloud seeding right now (11:30am)."

Here's a video of cloud seeding that NCM shared with Gulf News.

To enhance the amount of rain that UAE receives, the NCM constantly monitors weather and clouds using a sophisticated weather surveillance radar (WSR).

Cloud seeding missions can only be carried out with cumulus cloud formations, so once they are identified, the NCM quickly launches aircrafts carrying salt crystals – mixed with magnesium, sodium chloride and potassium chloride – that are shot into the skies.

The salt crystal flares then encourages the formation and release of cloud moisture, which then turns into precipitation.