Hazardous weather conditions in the UAE caught on camera on Wednesday

A reader caught this lightning bolt in Ajman on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. UAE authorities warned residents not to visit wadis, and avoid crossing through valleys. Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah: Water-logged roads are becoming traps for vehicles in some parts of the UAE, following heavy rains in different parts of the country.

A water-logged street in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Schools are shut in most of the country, while universities remained open.

The UAE Ministry of Interior has issued a warning about possible hazards for motorists driving in the rain, especially in wadis and valleys.

The UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NMC) has issued yellow and red weather alerts covering most parts of the country, especially in the coastal areas on Wednesday.

Reader videos show strong winds buffeting motorists in the UAE.

Sharjah

Umm Al Quwain, UAE