Low visibility, rough seas and rain in many parts of country followed low pressure trough

Motorists have been urged to drive carefully as heavy winds and rains reduce visibility in Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: A drop in temperatures followed by rainfall and windy, dusty weather on Sunday prompted UAE authorities to issue alerts as blowing dust reduced visibility.

The mercury dropped as low as 3.7C at Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah, the coldest part of the UAE on Sunday, while seas were rough with waves as high as nine feet. The ferry service between Dubai and Sharjah was temporarily disrupted, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) tweeted.

RTA had also advised against driving in the rain unless necessary, and that too while following safety guidelines. Light to moderate rain fell over parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, with the general weather in the country remaining chilly, windy and partly cloudy on Sunday.

The dusty air, kicked up by fresh winds, reduced visibility and Sharjah Police urged drivers to be alert in the unstable weather, advising them to keep safe distance between cars and slow down.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an orange “Be prepared” alert for most of the UAE due to the hazardous weather forecast, also urging residents to follow instructions by authorities.

In its weather bulletin, NCM said Monday was forecasted to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times, especially eastward and northward. Temperatures could fall to 6C in the mountains and 15C along the UAE coastal region.

Moderate to fresh north-westerly winds were expected to strong at times over the sea, speeds reaching 55km/hr offshore.

An expat protecting himself from rain Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Temperatures could climb back up by Tuesday, NCM forecasted, with skies fair to partly cloudy. Also rising could be the relative humidity, which will increase during Tuesday night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Wind speeds are expected to calm down, reaching 38km/hr over the sea, which will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.