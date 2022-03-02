Dubai: Dense fog covered most parts of Abu Dhabi early March 2. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a red and yellow alert for reduced horizontal visibility on roads due to heavy fog in the areas shown below.
In other parts of the UAE, the weather is clear. With morning temperatures around 20°C in Dubai, the weather is perfect if you are planning a picninc or an outdoor run today. No weather warnings have been issued for Tuesday, March 2.
After a drop in temperatures on Tuesday evening, according to the NCM forecast: " The weather will be clear to partly cloudy at times." No weather warnings have been issued for Wednesday, March 2.
The NCM added that minimum temperatures in coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, will be between 17-21°C, today. Temperature lows in the internal parts of country will be between 13-18°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperatures will drop to 10-14°C.
The minimum temperature recorded today morning was 6.7°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 4:45am.
Maximum temperature in the coastal parts of the country is expected to be between 24-28°C. In internal areas, temperature highs will be between 27-31°C, and 17-23°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will increase by night and Thursday morning causing a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds are expected at times and the sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.