Conditions to intensify on Sunday and Monday before easing off on Tuesday

Rain weather conditions in the UAE Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf News

Dubai: Rain with thunder storms have been forecast over the north and east of the UAE from Saturday to Wednesday (December 7-11) next week, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

A statement issued on Thursday said that an upper low pressure from the north west, associated with surface low pressure from the south, will lead to low to medium cloud formation with occasional rainy convective clouds over different parts of the country.

This will be especially felt in the north and east of the UAE, read the statement, and it will be accompanied by lightning and thunder with fresh winds at times.

From Saturday to Monday it will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain starting on Saturday evening over the Arabian Sea and Abu Dhabi, extending towards the coast in the north and east of the country.

This will intensify on Sunday and Monday, with an increase of low and medium clouds accompanied with convective rain clouds, with rain of different intensity in the north and east, thunder and lightning, and subsequent run-off in some valleys.