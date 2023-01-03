Dubai: Keep your umbrellas ready for the weekend! After showers hit the UAE last week , the Met office told Gulf News that heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected again, especially on Friday and Saturday this week.

Speaking to Gulf News, a senior meteorololgist from the National Center of Meteorology explained the weather forecast for the week. He said "Partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected from Tuesday to Thursday , with a possibility of rain in coastal and northern emirates. This includes Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah."

At times, the clouds may extend to the east, especially by Thursday, he added.

Light rainfall was reported in Dubai, Sharjah, and some parts of Abu Dhabi.

"From Tuesday to Thursday, different parts of the country will see light to moderate rainfall at times," the official told Gulf News, after light rainfall was reported in Dubai, Sharjah, and some parts of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain expected on Friday and Saturday

However, rains are expected to intensify on Friday and Saturday. "A deepening in the trough is expected, along with the extension of low pressure.

"The UAE will see receive different intensities of rain on these two days. Lightning, thunder, and heavy downpour is expected in coastal, northern and eastern areas – which means most parts of UAE, including the coastal parts of Abu Dhabi, the islands off Abu Dhabi's coasts, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah. At times, the clouds will extend to the eastern parts of the country as well," he added.

"Low pressure will deepen in the upper air, combined with cold air mass, and rainy convective clouds will continue to increase, causing different intensities of rain across the UAE," he said, adding that some areas will see thunder and lightning too, at times.

The Met office usually uses advance radar systems to monitor the development of convective clouds, which rise upwards and look similar to cotton balls piled atop each another. Depending on how much rain these clouds carry, cloud-seeding flights are dispatched to maximise rainfall over the country.

Chilly weather over the weekend

The NCM official added that the country will see a significant dip in temperatures. "Temperatures will fall across the country, by a difference of 4 to 6°C in most parts of the country. Some areas however, may not see any change in temperatures, or just a difference of 2 to 3°C."