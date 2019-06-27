The UAE weather bureau said temperatures will be hot and hazy on Saturday with dust

A dusty and hot weather. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: The weather in the UAE is expected to remain pleasant over the next two days before spiking once again on Saturday.

Residents woke up to a light breeze on Thursday as temperatures seem to have relatively decreased, accompanied with low humidity levels between 10 and 35 per cent in internal and coastal areas.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the weather on Thursday and Friday will be fair to partly cloudy, although the eastern region is likely to have some clouds by the afternoon, with a speed of 18-30 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h.

Temperatures are expected to range from 30-34 °C with highs of 39-44 °C in coastal areas, while the mountain areas will have a maximum temperatures of 34-38 °C.

In internal areas, the temperature will reach a minimum of 29-33 °C with highs of 44-49 °C.

Humidity levels across the country are expected to hit 90 per cent in coastal areas, 85 per cent in internal areas and 75 per cent in the mountain region.

On Thursday, the weather bureau located the top five coolest spot in the UAE, which included Jebel Jais at 26.8 °C, Al Ruwais at 26.9 °C, Barakah at 27 °C, Al Jazeera at 27.3 °C and Qarnen at 27.7 °C.

However, temperature readings are likely to gradually rise by Saturday and will continue up until Sunday night with the weather described by the NCM to range from “hot to very hot”.