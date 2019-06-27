Some regions will also see partly cloudy weather over today and the weekend

It will be hot and hazy in Dubai [file image used for illustrative purposes] Image Credit: Gulf News

Have dust allergies? Be careful, the day is forecast to be slightly windy with blowing dust.

The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE has said that residents can expect “light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.”

While it will be sunny in most parts of the country, Fujairah and Al Ain will see partly cloudy weather.

Hot day ahead

Temperature highs in the cities and internal areas will between 44-49 degrees Celsius. Coastal areas and islands will see maximum temperatures between 39 - 44 degrees Celsius. And, the highest temperature in mountainous regions may be between 34 - 38 degrees Celsius.

The National Centre of Meteorology has confirmed that are no weather warnings as of now and the sea is forecast to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The weekend will be hotter

According to the NCM weather bulletin, Friday's weather will remain the same.