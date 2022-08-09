Dubai: After weeks of unstable weather and rainfall along the eastern coast, a significant increase in temperatures was recorded across the UAE this week. On Tuesday afternoon, the maximum temperature in the country was recorded at 51°C.
According to the National Center of Meteorology: "The maximum temperature recorded over the country today is 51°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 12.30pm."
In most parts of the country, on Tuesday afternoon, temperatures reached between 44 to 49°C.
Hot and sunny weather is expected to continue this week, till Friday. According to the NCM forecast: "[The weather will be] hot and fair to partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear eastward by afternoon. Humidity will increase by night and Thursday morning over the coastal areas. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, at times, will cause dusty weather conditions."
The current weather pattern is caused by "an extension of a surface low pressure system, accompanied by a weak upper air low pressure system," the weather bureau added.
On Saturday, August 13, cloudy weather and a decrease in temperatures is expected.
The NCM added: "[The weather will be] partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective clouds formation eastward and southward by afternoon, associated with rainfall. Temperatures tend to decrease over the coastal areas."