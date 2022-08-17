Dubai: The discomfort index or the heat index will continue to be high across the UAE today. While maximum temperatures will be between 42 to 47°C, it might feel like 52°C, especially in the coastal areas, as humidity will continue to be high today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology forecast, humidity is expected to be between 70 to 80 per cent today, reaching 90 at times in coastal regions, especially between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
According to the NCM, rainfall is expected in some areas east of the country, especially in and around Al Ain. However, temperatures are expected to remain high across the country.
Light rainfall was reported over the Al Dhafrah region early today.
The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the National Centre for Meteorology announced last night that unstable weather conditions in the country were now over.
Moderate winds are expected to cause dust to blow at times across the country.