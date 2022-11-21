Dubai: Heavy rain hit different parts of the UAE on Monday afternoon. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported showers in Fujairah, Ras Al Kahimah, and some parts of Ajman and Sharjah.
The NCM shared videos of heavy to moderate rainfall and issued a forecast for convective clouds over northern and eastern parts of the country.
The UAE's Ministry of Interior issued a weather alert cautioning UAE residents and motorists to stay safe.
In a safety warning, the Ministry of Interiors (MOI) said: "Given the current weather conditions across several areas in the country, including various levels of rain and winds, sometimes accompanied by thunder, lightning and reduced visibility in some areas of the UAE."
The MOI post asked UAE residents to be cautious, reduce speed on roads, avoid water ponds and fast-moving streams, and avoid the sea and beaches.
The NCM added: "Precautions should be taken in case of heavy rain at times over some Eastern and Northern areas. UAE residents are advised to stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulated rain."
Rainy and cloudy weather is expected till 10pm tonight.