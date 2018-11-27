Dubai: Light rain and cloudy days will be covering the UAE’s skies over the next two days, as forecasters expect the unstable weather to continue until Wednesday.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) explained that the country is currently affected by a low surface pressure over some northern and eastern areas, accompanied by a weak upper air trough, while the western regions are under the influence of high pressure.
Tuesday’s forecast is “partly cloudy in general, especially in the north and eastern areas, and may be associated with some light rainfall and a slight fall of temperatures” said the NCM.
Minimum temperatures on Tuesday will drop in the early morning and at night down to 17-21 °C in the coastal areas and islands, 15-19 °C in internal areas and 17-22 °C in the mountain area.
The lowest temperature recorded in the country was 8 °C in Jebel Jais at 1.15am, followed by 10 °C in Jebel Mebreh at 4.30am and 13.3 °C in Damtha at 7am.
Northeasterly to northwesterly winds will blow at a speed of 20-30 Km/h, which may reach up to 40 km/h, and cause dust to blow over exposed areas during the day.
The NCM also warned beachgoers to take caution against high waves as the sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea.
The weather on Wednesday will be partly cloudy in general during daytime and humid by night with a chance of fog formation into early Thursday morning.
However, the weather is expected to slightly rise by Friday with fair to partly cloudy skies over the eastern coast.