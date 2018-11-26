Sharjah industrial area was flooded after heavy rains. Image Credit: Devadasan/Gulf News
View as slideshow 1 of 23
Rain clouds over Dubai. Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News
2 of 23
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), different intensities of rain will continue during the day. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
3 of 23
An Emirati walks toward Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah after sudden heavy down pour this morning. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
4 of 23
Families comeout at Al Khan area in Sharjah to enjoy pleasant weather after heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
5 of 23
Heavy rainfall in Dubai causes hindrance pedestrians during the early hours of the day. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
6 of 23
Heavy rainfall in Dubai causes hindrance to motorists during the early hours of the day. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
7 of 23
Heavy rainfall in Dubai causes hindrance to motorists during the early hours of the day. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
8 of 23
A child walks under the rain with her mother on the way to school at Dubai Sports City. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
9 of 23
Workers on their way to work on a cart at Dubai Sports City. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
10 of 23
Traffic jam due to heavy rain at Dubai Sports City. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
11 of 23
Traffic jam due to heavy rain at Dubai Sports City. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
12 of 23
A child walks under the rain on her the way to school at Dubai Sports City. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
13 of 23
Overcast view of Sharjah Buhairah Corniche skyline after heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
14 of 23
Lightning in Dubai. Image Credit: Floyd Gonsalves/Gulf News
15 of 23
Vehicles ply on Emirates Road during heavy rains in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
16 of 23
A school bus picks up pupils in Sharjah as some roads get waterlogged after heavy Monday downpour. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
17 of 23
Meteorologists expect more showers and thunderstorms in the UAE's north and eastern regions. Image Credit: Devadasan/Gulf News
18 of 23
Traffic stands still at Rolla going towards Dubai after the sudden heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
19 of 23
Families come out at Sharjah Buhairah Corniche to enjoy pleasant weather after heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
20 of 23
Traffic stands still in front of Central Souq going towards Dubai after the sudden heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
21 of 23
Parents picking their children as many schools announced holiday after sudden heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
22 of 23
Parents picking their children as manny schools announced holiday after sudden heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
23 of 23
View Gallery as list