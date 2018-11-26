Sharjah industrial area was flooded after heavy rains.
Rain clouds over Dubai.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), different intensities of rain will continue during the day.
An Emirati walks toward Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah after sudden heavy down pour this morning.
Families comeout at Al Khan area in Sharjah to enjoy pleasant weather after heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah.
Heavy rainfall in Dubai causes hindrance pedestrians during the early hours of the day.
Heavy rainfall in Dubai causes hindrance to motorists during the early hours of the day.
A child walks under the rain with her mother on the way to school at Dubai Sports City.
Workers on their way to work on a cart at Dubai Sports City.
Traffic jam due to heavy rain at Dubai Sports City.
A child walks under the rain on her the way to school at Dubai Sports City.
Overcast view of Sharjah Buhairah Corniche skyline after heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah
Lightning in Dubai.
Vehicles ply on Emirates Road during heavy rains in Sharjah.
A school bus picks up pupils in Sharjah as some roads get waterlogged after heavy Monday downpour.
Meteorologists expect more showers and thunderstorms in the UAE's north and eastern regions.
Traffic stands still at Rolla going towards Dubai after the sudden heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah.
Families come out at Sharjah Buhairah Corniche to enjoy pleasant weather after heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah
Traffic stands still in front of Central Souq going towards Dubai after the sudden heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah.
Parents picking their children as many schools announced holiday after sudden heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah.
