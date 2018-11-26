Sharjah industrial area was flooded after heavy rains. Image Credit: Devadasan/Gulf News View as slideshow 1 of 23

Rain clouds over Dubai. Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News 2 of 23

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), different intensities of rain will continue during the day. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News 3 of 23

An Emirati walks toward Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah after sudden heavy down pour this morning. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 4 of 23

Families comeout at Al Khan area in Sharjah to enjoy pleasant weather after heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 5 of 23

Heavy rainfall in Dubai causes hindrance pedestrians during the early hours of the day. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News 6 of 23

Heavy rainfall in Dubai causes hindrance to motorists during the early hours of the day. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News 7 of 23

Heavy rainfall in Dubai causes hindrance to motorists during the early hours of the day. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News 8 of 23

A child walks under the rain with her mother on the way to school at Dubai Sports City. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News 9 of 23

Workers on their way to work on a cart at Dubai Sports City. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News 10 of 23

Traffic jam due to heavy rain at Dubai Sports City. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News 11 of 23

Traffic jam due to heavy rain at Dubai Sports City. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News 12 of 23

A child walks under the rain on her the way to school at Dubai Sports City. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News 13 of 23

Overcast view of Sharjah Buhairah Corniche skyline after heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 14 of 23

Lightning in Dubai. Image Credit: Floyd Gonsalves/Gulf News 15 of 23

Vehicles ply on Emirates Road during heavy rains in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 16 of 23

A school bus picks up pupils in Sharjah as some roads get waterlogged after heavy Monday downpour. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 17 of 23

Meteorologists expect more showers and thunderstorms in the UAE's north and eastern regions. Image Credit: Devadasan/Gulf News 18 of 23

Traffic stands still at Rolla going towards Dubai after the sudden heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 19 of 23

Families come out at Sharjah Buhairah Corniche to enjoy pleasant weather after heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 20 of 23

Traffic stands still in front of Central Souq going towards Dubai after the sudden heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 21 of 23

Parents picking their children as many schools announced holiday after sudden heavy down pour this morning in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 22 of 23