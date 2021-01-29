Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been urged to drive with caution today, as thick fog once again engulfed some parts of the emirate, on Friday morning.
The UAE’s weather bureau warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal areas until 10.00am,” today.
The Abu Dhabi police has also announced a reduction of speed limit on major roads, to 80km/hr.
No fog has been reported in Dubai or Sharjah.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today the skies will be clear to partly cloudy at times. Moderate temperature is excepted during daytime, and it will be cold by night, over the internal and mountainous areas.
The maximum temperatures in the country is expected to be between 27 and 31°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 9-13°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 24-28°C, and 14-21°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect winds to carry dust across some areas at times. “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 10 – 20km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr,” the NCM warned.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.