Homes flooded as high winds cause waves to crash ashore in coastal areas

A wave crashes ashore in Mirbah, Fujairah. Image Credit: Screengrab

More than 20 houses in Al Bardi area of Kalba were affected after their houses were flooded by sea water due to waves caused by Tropical Cyclone Kyarr in the Arabian Sea.

Families were taken by bus to hotel apartments until the weather stabilizes.

Meanwhile, the concerned authorities have cut off the electricity from houses that have been flooded since Tuesday morning.

The main roads, such as Kalba Corniche Road, Al Nakheel Street opposite Fujairah Corniche Road and Al Lo’lo’yah beach in Khorfakkan were flooded, and mobile restaurant carts serving snacks, some hotels and tourist facilities were also damaged.

Authorities erected barriers to prevent sea water flooding more houses.

Municipalities of the Eastern Region collaborated with other government agencies to raise the level of emergency and distribute equipment and workers in order to drain the sea water from streets and build barriers to protect houses and shops.

Eng. Mohammad Al Afkham, Director of Fujairah Municipality, said the beaches exposed to sea water included Qadfa, Murbah and umbrellas Corniche and Reghailat.

He said the situation was under control thanks to the efforts of several government agencies, including Fujairah Police and the Public Works Department.

The Emergency and Crises Committee at Sharjah Police held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the response to the storm and its effects on the eastern coastal areas of the emirate.

The meeting was chaired by Brigadier Dr. Ahmad Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations, and Chairman of the Executive Committee for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, in the presence of all members of the committee.

The committee reviewed the security situation and the measures in place since Monday.

Dr. Naour confirmed said the competent bodies dealt with the emergency with high efficiency and professionalism, and provided logistical support to the families affected by sea water in neighbourhoods in Kalba city, including Al Bardi, Al Qadisiya, and Al Naghala.

Emergency teams with the support of volunteers are on hand to help the affected people around the clock, Dr. Naour said.

Dr. Naour said the security situation in the eastern region has been restored on Tuesday afternoon, urging residents to stay away from the coast until the weather conditions stabilize.