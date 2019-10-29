Cyclone Kyarr moving towards the Arabian Sea. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @OmanMeteorology

Dubai: UAE residents be alert, while the intensity of tropical cyclone Kyarr has weakened, it has caused rough sea conditions along the coast of the UAE.

According to reports, the storm will cause possibly storm surges in the UAE’s east coast from Tuesday to Thursday, so if you’re heading towards the beach in the day or in the evening, be careful.

The surge is caused primarily by a storm's winds pushing water onshore.

According to the National Center of meteorology, high tides were reported along the coast of Fujairah.

The NCM has issued a yellow warning for residents to stay alert.

Videos circulating online show an increase in water levels along coastal parts of Fujairah, with water flowing into roads, thus affecting motorists.

Additionally, the cyclone might cause strong winds to blow over parts of the UAE, with estimated wind speeds of 170-km/h to 200-km/h.

NCM said storm Kyarr is expected to weaken to a category one cyclone and change course by Wednesday at 4pm, moving west-southwest. Relative humidity is expected to be 70 to 80 per cent.