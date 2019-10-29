Roads closed due to flooding in UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah/Fujairah: Roads in the eastern region of Sharjah and Fujairah have been closed after high waves caused flooding in both emirates.

Corniche Roads in Khor Fakkan and Kalba were closed on Monday after midnight as high waves breached the barricade and flooded the surrounding streets amid an unusually high tide.

Kalba Road was closed in the direction of Fujairah. The other direction remains open for traffic.

Sharjah Police have called on the public to exercise caution near the sea and avoid the area due to the high water level. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes while driving with caution and within the speed limits.

Police in Sharjah urged members of the public to stay away from the sea due to the hazardous conditions and sealed off Khor Fakkan Corniche Road, as water levels rose.

Fujairah police also shut down Murbah Beach Road and urged members of the public to be cautious.