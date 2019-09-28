A boy takes pictures of the mountains in foggy weather at Jebel Jais, in northern UAE. File photo taken in March, 2019. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: It looks and feels like it's finally start to cool down in the UAE, with the minimum temperature at 21.8 °C in Jebel Jais in the early hours of Saturday.

Today, residents can expect some rainfall and high level of humidity and fog conditions.

And motorists are advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility during foggy weather.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be partly cloudy in general to cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, with the probability of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall by afternoon.

The lowest temperature recorded today is 21.8 °C in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah at about 7.30am, followed by Jebel Mebred 23.5 °C.

Humid at night

It is going to be humid at night especially over the northern coastal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation by Sunday morning.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds and freshening at times with the clouds with a speed of 20 - 35 km/hr, reaching 50 km/hr. Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.