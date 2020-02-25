Mahmoud Mohamed Elsayed Basha with his wife and son at Radisson RED Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Egyptian family is thrilled to bits after they managed to get a hotel room at a brand new four-star hotel in Dubai for just Dh24 on Monday, against the average going rate of Dh320 for the night.

Mahmoud Mohamed Elsayed Basha, 42, who booked into Room No. 204 at Radisson RED in Dubai Digital Park at Dubai Silicon Oasis along with his wife , son and daughter on Monday, told Gulf News: “We still can’t believe it – we got a Dubai hotel room for just Dh24 and it was no scam. Never thought we would ever get such a great deal. My wife found the offer on social media.”

A project manager at a water treatment company, Basha, who has a five-year-old son and five-month-old daughter, said, “We are from Egypt but I work here. We love taking staycations as they are quick and convenient, so when my wife found this offer on Facebook, it was nothing short of fantastic.”

Leap of faith

According to the hotel, the subsidised rate is part of its leap year inaugural offer. Called ‘Leap of Faith’, the promotion has been offering room rates starting from just Dh20 from February 20.

“Available for booking from February 20, there were 20 rooms available for Dh20 for the night, 21 rooms for Dh21 on February 21 and so on. The offer will go on till February 29 when 29 rooms will be available for Dh29 for the night. This offer was made available on a first-come-first-serve basis only,” said a spokesperson for the hotel.

“The offer has sold out every day so far with lots of interest,” the spokesperson said, adding, “Guests who miss out on the chance to stay for the price of the date can still book in on our lowest average rate for the day.”