Chinese student Zayan who is studying Arabic language at the University of Sharjah, is spending time with Dubai police to improve his skills. Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: A Chinese student Zheng Zayan is spending hours with Dubai Police to ensure tourists security as part of his internship programme to improve his Arabic language skills.

Dubai Police have released a video of Zayan showing his interaction with the police officers. He even goes around the city in the police car for to do his ‘job’ to learn how the police ensure safety for tourists.

Zayan has chosen the Department of Tourism Police at the Dubai Police Criminal Investigation Department to be trained through communicating with tourists. He said the experience has helped him enhance his Arabic language skills. Zayan also goes around the city with the police officer and interact with tourists.

Zayan, is currently a student at the University of Sharjah learning Arabic language. He praised Dubai Police as a creative and advanced security institution.

"I ride-along with Dubai police. Throughout the day, I learned what the police at the Tourism Department within the General Department of Criminal investigation do on a daily basis and the services they offer to the residents of the UAE," said Zayan in the video.

Chinese who can speak Arabic in high demand in the UAE especially in Dubai due to increasing number of Chinese tourists to the UAE.

The number of Chinese tourists to Dubai rose by 12 percent in 2018 compared to 2017. The number of visitors to Dubai in 2018 hit 15.95 million, up 0.8 percent than 2017, according to available statistics.

China ranked the fourth year-on-year growth with 1.1 million visitors in 2018.To increase the number of tourists from China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) relaxed the visa rules as they are given visa on arrival.