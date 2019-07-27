Passport control officers in Dubai ports are the front line to receive visitors, citizens and residents Image Credit: Supplied

Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai), revealed that a total of 2,849,554 Chinses passengers passed through Dubai ports in 2018 and during the first half of 2019. He added that the UAE is a preferred destination for the Chinese tourist, as the country enjoys a tourist attraction that combines between authenticity and modernity.

"We are working in GDRFA Dubai in accordance with the best practices to facilitate the procedures of travelers coming from the People's Republic of China, in order to support UAE’s ambitious to strengthen relations with the Republic of China in all fields, which contributes to the growth of the number of Chinese tourists to the UAE and increases economic investment rates between the two countries.” Al Marri said.

Al Marri said:” GDRF Dubai is keen to translate the directives of the wise leadership in making Dubai a city of happiness, security and safety for every traveler.”

He added that the passport control officers in Dubai ports are the front line to receive visitors, citizens and residents, and the cultural interface that gives the first impression of the place and the culture national identity to the external customer.