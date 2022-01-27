Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention today demonstrated how Riayati, its national unified medical record platform, was integrating with the medical record platform of other emirates and working towards a unified medical record data base in the country.

Showcasing the latest development and advantages of Riayati on the third day of Arab Health 2022, the spokesperson from MOHAP said so far, 207 health facilities had joined Riayati and it was work in progress as more private health care bodies were coming on board.

So far, the Riayati platform has been linked to the Wareed platform, the Electronic Medical Record of the Emirates Health Services in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the Nabidh Platform, which represents Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA’s) health information network. Now, work is underway to link and exchange information between Riayati and Malaffi digital health platform of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health.

What is Riayati?

Ali Al Ajmi, director of smart heath department at MOHAP, said, “Riayati is an integrated health system launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It seeks to create an advanced system for documenting health information and data for each resident and citizen to deliver advanced health care services. The central database is a sustainable and secure information source and has been created to achieve the safety and quality of health care.”

It will also be sourced to provide data analysis and future planning for health services, based on the unification of standards and procedures used in dealing with the health record, while maintaining confidentiality in the transfer of information and improving the ability to early detection of diseases.

Dr Jamal Mohammad Al Kaabi, undersecretary at Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, said the platform was laying the part of UAE’s digital transformation, building a sustainable health infrastructure using innovation.

Abdullah Ahli, acting assistant undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, said, “This partnership is a solid foundation for the future of digital health, while the Riayati platform is part of the ministry’s efforts to keep up with transformations in health information systems. It’s also an affirmation of the UAE’s leadership in embracing innovation and technology and represents an advanced step that takes the health care sector in the direction of creating an integrated health file for each patient in the UAE.”