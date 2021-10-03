Organisers say visitors can enjoy an uplifting and enlightening journey of Thailand

Visitors enjoy the cultural and dynamic displays at the Thailand Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Thailand has brought its “biggest and most impressive pavilion in 150 years to the UAE”, Thai organisers said during the official opening of Thailand Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Spanning an area of over 3,600 sqm at Expo’s Mobility District, the Thailand Pavilion dubbed ‘Miracle of Smiles Pavilion’ is a showcase of Thai culture – “filled with colour, beautiful decor and charm.

“We pulled out all the stops to create an uplifting and enlightening journey that showcases the true essence of Thailand,” pavilion organisers said.

Thailan Pavilion visitors get their Dubai Expo 2020 passports stamped. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Past and future

A visit to the Thailand Pavilion is journey to its glorious past and a sneak peek at its innovative future. At the entrance is a replica of the golden chariot of Ramayana that was used during the battle between Dharma and Adharma (good and evil). Thailand’s Ramayana is based on the ancient Hindu epic celebrated throughout South and Southeast Asia. There is also a model of Royal Barge Suphannahong that was constructed 110 years ago and is still being used today during Thai royal ceremonies.

After the flashback, the visitors will then be zoomed to learn about the story of ‘Digital Thailand’, the nation’s technologically driven, economic vision.

“Thailand intends to use Expo 2020 to forge new connections and make significant steps towards creating a more sustainable future. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) assigned the Digital Economy Promotion Agency a cutting-edge and technology-filled pavilion.

Thailand Consul-General Chairat Sirivat earlier said: “Not only do we offer our guests the unique experience of Thai culture and hospitality, we also would like to showcase our potential as a regional hub for digital technology, trade, investment, smart cities, healthcare and tourism.”

Organisers added they want visitors to Thailand Pavilion to “exchange ideas and discuss how innovation and digital technology can boost the economy and improve society as a whole.”

