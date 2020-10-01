Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday made a special reference to Dubai Airports in a tweet as DXB completed 60 years.
“I was ten years old when I frst stood at London’s Heathrow Airport, amazed at its size and the number of planes and people at the airport...Several years ago, British newspapers appeared with a borad headline “Dubai Airport bypasses Heathrow Airport”... I learned that there is no impossible dream,” he said in the tweet.
Watch the video on Dubai Airports that accompanied the message.