Sharjah: The Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah clarified the facts behind the incident of smoke emitted from an aircraft in the emirate’s airspace early on Sunday.
The authority said that the aircraft had a minor malfunction within minutes after taking off, which was fixed by the pilot and that the plane reached its destination safely.
A video of the incident went viral on social media. Early on Sunday morning, many residents reportedly heard a loud sound and spotted flames and smoke coming from a plane flying over Sharjah.
The Sharjah Civil Aviation Department confirmed that the images showing smoke billowing from the engines of a plane involved a Turkish cargo aircraft that had a minor malfunction within minutes after taking off.
The Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah explained that the fault was fixed by the pilot while the plane was airborne and it continued with the journey and landed safely at its destination in Istanbul without any damage.