Dubai: Dubai Municipality and a group of volunteers from the Emirates Foundation for Volunteering have begun sterilising parts of Al Khawaneej using sprays from drones, customised motorbikes and modfied cars.
The activity is part of preventive efforts to ensure the health and safety of the community.
Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, led the efforts accompanied by Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai, Khalifa Bin Dray, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Dherar Balhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Emirates National Foundation.
Al Hajri said, “Our comprehensive plan for sterilisation operations in addition to the other services provided by the Municipality in this exceptional circumstance comes within the plan of the Dubai government to face this circumstance to ensure the health and safety of society, which comes among the priorities of the government side by side with the other government departments and institutions.”
Voluntary organisations began participating after Dubai Municipality conducted an intensive and special training programme for all volunteers.
The programme saw the participation of 12 volunteers from the Emirates Foundation, and various devices and equipment such as drone and customised motorcycles were used for sterilisation and spray cars that were modified in a modern way in the Municipality workshop, in addition to other equipment that was also updated in the Municipality workshop.
Specialised teams used the latest vehicles and equipment for spraying and disinfection, including spraying devices on vehicles that compress disinfection fluid into small particles, portable sprays that operate with hydraulic retail power, in addition to spray and fumigation machines. All the disinfection products used are approved by the Municipality, which have been evaluated, verified for effectiveness, and registered in the “Montaji” system.
Dubai Municipality evaluates and registers all antiseptic products and disinfectants, through its “Montaji” system, after verifying their conformity with the approved specifications, their effectiveness, and the ability to use them for disinfection, whether for personal or household use or establishments.