Sterilisation teams with a drone at Last Exit in Al Khawaneej Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Municipality and a group of volunteers from the Emirates Foundation for Volunteering have begun sterilising parts of Al Khawaneej using sprays from drones, customised motorbikes and modfied cars.

The activity is part of preventive efforts to ensure the health and safety of the community.

Sterilisation of Last Exit Al Khawaneej using modified vehicles Supplied

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, led the efforts accompanied by Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai, Khalifa Bin Dray, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Dherar Balhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Emirates National Foundation.

Volunteers with a sterilising drone Image Credit: Supplied

Al Hajri said, “Our comprehensive plan for sterilisation operations in addition to the other services provided by the Municipality in this exceptional circumstance comes within the plan of the Dubai government to face this circumstance to ensure the health and safety of society, which comes among the priorities of the government side by side with the other government departments and institutions.”

Modified vehicles used for sterilisation Image Credit: Supplied

Voluntary organisations began participating after Dubai Municipality conducted an intensive and special training programme for all volunteers.

The programme saw the participation of 12 volunteers from the Emirates Foundation, and various devices and equipment such as drone and customised motorcycles were used for sterilisation and spray cars that were modified in a modern way in the Municipality workshop, in addition to other equipment that was also updated in the Municipality workshop.

Modified vehicles used in sterilisation Image Credit: Supplied

Specialised teams used the latest vehicles and equipment for spraying and disinfection, including spraying devices on vehicles that compress disinfection fluid into small particles, portable sprays that operate with hydraulic retail power, in addition to spray and fumigation machines. All the disinfection products used are approved by the Municipality, which have been evaluated, verified for effectiveness, and registered in the “Montaji” system.

Modified vehicles used in the sterilisation campaign Image Credit: Supplied