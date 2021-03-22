Dubai: Global Village, a leading multicultural annual family destination for shopping and entertainment in Dubai, has extended its Season 25 by another two weeks until Sunday, May 2.
The decision was taken by the organisers of the event following its high popularity with guests enjoying the event and the outdoor weather while exploring a world of wonders. With extra time to spend at Global Village, fans can now plan more memories as they can experience the first few weeks of Ramadan at the park.
Bader Anwahi, chief executive officer, Global Village, said: “Delighting guests, uniting cultures and bringing our communities even closer together has been at the heart of our operations for more than two decades. Although recent times presented the world with many challenges, we are proud to have broken barriers in the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. With world-class precautionary measures in place since October 25, we have elevated guest confidence in new normal conditions, delivering the very best experiences safely. This, together with guests’ enthusiasm and the positive impact of our silver jubilee season, encouraged us to work with our partners to extend this season by 14 days. Ramadan is a month when families come together and Global Village is the perfect open-air destination to spend time with loved ones. We are looking ahead to Ramadan as a perfect finale to this milestone year as we continue to celebrate wonders.”
New timings for Ramadan
During Ramadan, the operating hours at Global Village will change. The park will be open from 6pm to 2am daily to accommodate guests during Iftar and Suhoor timings. The unique shopping, family-friendly funfair rides and games, and of course the delicious culinary options make Global Village the perfect Ramadan destination.
Global Village is also a great place to prepare for Ramadan with its 3,500-plus outlets.