Dubai: Dubai Municipality has enhanced the platform for all its smart services at Al Manara Centre, the civic body announced on Sunday.
The smart solutions offered at the centre include training and supporting customers to obtain the municipality’s e-services. The training corner at Al Manara Centre enables the customers to understand how services are provided and the procedures to complete transactions smoothly and quickly.
“The centre is equipped with modern technologies of visual communication, which allows video chat with qualified municipality employees, so that they provide comprehensive support to customers, with regard to inquiries, if any, about any service or any programmed procedure for implementation through smart platforms; and the platform is designed in a way that the customer can scan a barcode to know the most requested service data,” Dubai Municipality said in a statement.
Promoting smart government
The platform has been prepared and equipped with customised services and facilities to suit the needs of people of determination and senior citizens, the municipality added.
The new platform, as well as its Unified App, is expected to contribute to raising competitiveness and sustainability of government services in the emirate of Dubai, and enhance the confidence of individuals and institutions in government services.
“The platform embodies an added achievement to Dubai Municipality’s efforts to encourage customers to take advantage of smart electronic services in line with the directives of Dubai’s wise leadership and its efforts to enhance the UAE’s index of global competitiveness at the level of government services,” the civic body said.