Dubai: A young motorist was injured after losing control of the vehicle, which flipped and caught fire in Ajman.
According to Lt Colonel Saif Al Felasi, Director of Traffic and Patrols in Ajman Police, the accident occurred on Monday on an internal road in the Al Raqaib residential area.
“The motorist and a passenger were injured in the accident. He was driving recklessly with massive speed when the vehicle collided the pavement, flipped over and caught fire. He sustained moderate injuries and his friend sustained minor injuries,” Lt Col Al Felasi said in a statement.
Firefighters and police patrol went to the area within two-and-half minutes to extinguish the fire. The driver, who is a citizen of a neighbouring Gulf country, and his friend were transferred to hospital and left after receiving treatment.
Ajman police warned motorists of reckless driving and to follow traffic instructions, especially when driving in residential areas.