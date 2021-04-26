Watch; Landmarks all over UAE adorned with Indian flag, as country grapples virus crisis

The Burj Khalifa was lit up in the colours of the Indian flag on Sunday. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has affirmed his confidence in India’s ability to overcome the challenge of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

He reiterated the UAE’s full support for and solidarity with India.

This came in a phone call made by Sheikh Abdullah on Sunday with Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Sheikh Abdullah said the leadership, government and people of the UAE are in full solidarity with India.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE’s keenness to dedicate all resources in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the government of India.

Sheikh Abdullah extended sincere condolences to Dr. Jaishankar over the victims of the pandemic, expressing his wishes for health and wellness to the people of India.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the longstanding relations between the UAE and India and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

He also stressed that global action is fundamental in overcoming the fallout of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a statement on Sunday, expressed its condolences to the government and people of India over the coronavirus deaths and wished a speedy recovery to the ill.

The Ministry also emphasised the depth and strength of the strategic relations between the UAE and India, which are based on mutual respect, understanding, collaboration and common interests, and expressed hope that India would overcome these difficult circumstances as soon as possible.

The Burj Khalifa and other UAE landmarks were lit in the colours of the Indian flag on Sunday night to show solidarity in the battle against COVID-19.

India is currently fighting one of the worst outbreaks of the virus, with hospitals full and oxygen in drastically short supply.

US shows support

The US said earlier Sunday it would “immediately” make supplies of vaccine-production material, as well as therapeutics, tests, ventilators and protective equipment available to India.

Western nations including Britain, France and Germany have also pledged help as India’s coronavirus crisis grows, driving increases in global case numbers in recent days even as the number of vaccines administered globally surpasses the one billion mark.

Worst-hit in the country of 1.3 billion people was the capital New Delhi, with reports of overwhelmed hospitals, severe oxygen and medicine shortages and patients’ families pleading for help on social media.