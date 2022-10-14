The ritualistic dance is widely performed during the Onam festival of Kerala. Organised as part of the Onam celebration of the community group MACS (Malayali-Arab Cultural Society), the event saw the participation of Indian women from states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The seating area in the auditorium at ISC was turned into the dance floor for the mega-Thiruvathira performance. Mothers from all walks of life took part in the nine-minute dance performance held at the Indian Social Centre.

The dancers were clad in the traditional costume of Malayali women mundum neryathum, a two-piece off-white sari with golden border called, paired with pink blouse. Jasmine flowers adorned their hair adding to the uniform look of the women moving in circles around a traditional lamp in a rhythmical fashion.

First time in Abu Dhabi

“We believe this is the first time a mega Thiruvathira dance show by more than 100 participants took place,” said Pravitha Jayan, a dance teacher who helped with the choreography of the show.

“All the participants are mothers…either home makers or working in different professions. We wanted to bring back the lively spirit we all had before the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone was feeling a bit dull during the pandemic as we did not have any social gatherings or events.”

The women were split in groups of 10. Twenty coordinators helped to organise multiple online practice sessions. The full group rehearsed twice in person before the actual event.

While some are trained dancers, majority of them are amateurs and it was the first public performance for a few. Around 25 nurses formed the highest group of participants from the same profession.