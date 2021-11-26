Sharjah: A speeding car collided with two Sharjah Police patrol vehicles on Shaikh Khalifa Road on Thursday evening, severely damaging both vehicles.
Three people, including policemen, sustained injuries in the accident.
In a statement on Friday, Sharjah Police said the accident occurred because of speeding by the driver of the car, who hit the police patrol cars. The patrol team were on duty, inquiring another accident that happened earlier on the road.
The driver was also not paying attention to the road where an accident happened earlier.
The Sharjah Police urged drivers to follow the indicated speed limits on the highway and to always be on alert for police patrol cars on the highway.
The Sharjah Police also urged drivers to maintain all other safe practices on the road, including wearing their seat belts, not using their mobile phones while driving and keeping a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of them.