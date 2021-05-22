The Indian boy was rescued after a 12-hour search. Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police announced on Saturday afternoon that they had found the Indian boy who went missing from his family in Yanis mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.

Police confirmed that the 3-year-old boy is in good condition. The boy’s family had expressed grave concern for his safety following his disappearance on Friday.

The tireless efforts of a joint research team that included Ras Al Khaimah police, the Civil Defense Department and a number of entities saved the life of a two-year-old and nine-month-old Indian child who was lost for about 12 hours in a rugged area of Mount Yens on Friday afternoon.

The details of this incident, as reported by the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, came to light when the police operation room received a report from an Indian family before sunset last Friday, stating that they lost their child at Jebel Yens during a family trip to the region and could not find him.

On receiving the report, all concerned teams of the Ras Al Khaimah Police moved quickly to the place and an integrated search team was formed. This included personnel from the criminal investigation department, the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence, the Rescue and National Ambulance, the Police K9 Unit, specialised police patrols and the police station of Al Daqdaka, the people of the region and the Hazaa Fazaa Adventure Team in addition to a helicopter from the National Search and Rescue Centre. The search operation was conducted despite darkness setting in.

Found in the morning

After a gruelling search that lasted about 12 hours, a member of the Hazza Fazaa Adventure Team found the child asleep at exactly 6am on Saturday morning. The boy was unhurt except for some minor scratches, and was handed over to his parents.