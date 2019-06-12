World's tallest tower lights up with colours of the Philippine flag on June 12

Philippine colours flashed on the LED facade of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest man-made structure at 828 metres, glowed red, white and blue — as well as with the flag’s sun and three stars — at 9:40 pm on Wednesday, June 12, marking the 121st Philippine Independence Day. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman / Gulf News

Dubai: The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, lit up with the colours of the Philippine flag on Wednesday night, June 12, marking the Philippines’ 121st Independence Day.

The Dubai skyscraper, the world’s tallest man-made structure at 828 metres, glowed red, white and blue — as well as with the flag’s sun and three stars — at 9:40 pm.

It’s the first time that the world’s tallest building, whose façade is covered with LED screens, lit up with the Philippine flag’s colors.

Independence Day was also commemorated at Dubai Festival City Mall with a multimedia show called “Imagine,” featuring the colors of the Philippine flag.

“Imagine” played with light, fire and water to create captivating displays on the mall’s waterfront.

The “Imagine” shows for Independence Day presents the Philippines’ culture and history starting on June 12 at 9 pm. The free shows will continue from June 13 to 15, from 7 pm.