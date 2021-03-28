Shaikh Saeed Bin Saqr Al Qasimi tours the exhibition in Khor Fakkan. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) also opened in the heritage area of Khorfakkan on Saturday. SHD is mainly being held in Heart of Sharjah historic district in Sharjah City.

Shaikh Saeed Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, deputy chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khor Fakkan, and Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and chairman of higher committee of SHD, opened SHD in the heritage area of Khorfakkan on Saturday.

The event, organised by SIH under the slogan ‘Culture Heritage Gathers Us’, will run until April 3 in Khorfakkan (and until April 10 in Sharjah City). It will enable visitors to explore the customs and cultures of the region through a series of performances, events, workshops, and seminars. SHD organisers are following all precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of all.

Comprehensive tour

Shaikh Saeed, accompanied by Dr Al Musallam, and all the attendees, toured the various parts of the heritage area. They learnt about the activities, crafts and customs that embody the history of Khorfakkan, with its various environments and heritage components that symbolise the local mountain, marine and agricultural life. Activities also include displays of women’s crafts, popular food and sweets, and various pottery and heritage collectibles that summarise the history of the city.

Celebrating heritage

The launch included a programme of events and activities, including various artistic performances to the music of the Sharjah National Band, organised by SIH, and dancing shows by the Macedonian Entertainment Troupe.

The launch included a programme of events and activities, including various artistic performances to the music of the Sharjah National Band. Image Credit: Supplied

Dr Al Musallam said: “The event is an opportunity to introduce younger generations to the diversity and richness of local cultural heritage, and connect the past and present, through a rich agenda of activities and workshops. The event represents a hub for the exchange of knowledge, information, and experiences, and provides an opportunity for all to experience and learn about and interact with local and Arab heritage in general.”

A vital theatre

Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department (SDVAD) is one of the strategic partners of SIH. The department hosts many artistic and heritage events, artistic performances by local and international folk groups, and many cultural heritage competitions and the part of UAE uniforms performances presented by Sharjah Children’s Centers. The theatre hosted the poet Ali Al Shuwain, as well as oud performances by Ahmad Al Muhairi.

Museums as incubators