Dubai: Irish novelist, Cecilia Ahern, famous for works like “PS, I Love You”; “Where Rainbows End”; and “If You Could See Me Now” is visiting the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2024 being held at the Dubai Festival City.

Ahern, who has sold 25 million copies of "PS I Love You", and has published it in more than 40 countries in 30 languages, said the festival is proving to be a great platform for her to meet fellow writers and authors.

Cecilia Ahern (right), says the Emirates Festival of Literature is proving to be a great platform for her to meet fellow writers and authors. Image Credit: Gulf News

“I was here 10 years ago for the Dubai Film Festival when Life of Pie was being showcased. It is great to be back here after so long. So much has changed in the city,” said Ahern, whose first book “PS I Love You” celebrates 20 years since it was first published in 2004.

She said: “I cannot believe how time has flown. It was the first book I wrote when I was 21 years old. The phenomenal response received by the book helped launch my career as a writer. There has been no looking back since.”

PS, I Love You "PS, I Love You" is the debut novel by Irish writer Cecelia Ahern, published in 2004.





It is a story of loss, grief, healing, and ultimately, the importance of moving forward with life.



The protagonist, Holly, experiences the profound loss of her husband, Gerry, and goes through a tumultuous emotional journey. The book portrays the challenges of grief and the process of healing.



The book the number one best-seller status in Ireland, Britain, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands, and was on the number one spot in Ireland for nineteen weeks.

Emirates Lit Fest audience captivated by Cecilia Ahern's heartfelt advice: "Write from your head and heart. Follow your inner voice." Image Credit: Supplied

Ahern, in an interview with Gulf News said she was not expecting the massive success of PS I Love You while she was writing the book.

“I write from my head and my heart. And everyone should do the same. Listen to your inner voice. I don’t write for profit and so when the book became so popular, I was so happy. It was truly phenomenal. I did not even dream that it would become so popular. That really took off my career as an author and writer, said Ahern.

Along with writing novels, Ahern has also created, produced and written original TV series.

Ahern's collection of short stories, “Roar,” is now in development for Apple TV+ with Nicole Kidman and Per Saari’s Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Theresa Park’s Per Capita Productions, along with Ahern’s own Greenlight Go Productions label. She has also written a TV series currently in development with Picturestart, and a feature film sequel to “P.S. I Love You” titled “Postscript” with Alcon Entertainment is also in development.

The daughter of former Prime Minister of Ireland, Bertie Ahern, also talked about how she maintained a diary since she was 10 years old, penning her thoughts and events of the day. “Listen to your voice and write from there. I write from my heart and what is important to me at the time.”

She added discipline and a love for writing are two key things that have brought her success. “I write from my head and heart. I don’t write for profit or write with the intention of making money out of it.”

Excited to be at the Festival

Cecilia Ahern at a book signing session on the sidelines of the Emirates Festival of Literature in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

“As I writer I sit by myself readying my piece. So when I travel it feels great to meet fellow writers and listen to their experiences. This is why I am so happy to be at a massive literary even such as the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and meet such great stalwarts. I have met people from all over the world. It is exceptional. It is an absolute honour for me to be invited to the Festival.”