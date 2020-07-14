Mars-planet-(Read-Only)
Planet Mars Image Credit: Agency
Dubai: The UAE's Hope Mars Mission probe launch has been postponed, according to a statement issued on Tuesday morning.

The UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, in collaboration with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, have announced a delay of the Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe launch due to the weather conditions at the launch site of Tanegashima Island in Japan, according to news agency WAM.

The launch was expected to take place on July 15 at at 00:51:27am (UAE time).

The new launch date is now scheduled for July 17 at 12.43 am.