Dubai: Led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, several government entities, cabinet officials, and senior officials have changed their profile photos on social media to promote the Hope Probe launch.
Sheikh Mohammed, who has 10.3 million followers on Twitter, changed his profile picture for the first time since setting up his Twitter account 11 years ago over the weekend.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, also changed their avatars.
Other government entities that changed Hope Probe logo include the Dubai’s Road and Transports Authority, Dubai Police, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, the National Media Council, Dubai Media Office, and other senior cabinet officials.
Arabs to Mars
The logo was full of symbolism. Using a dominant red background signifying the Red Planet, prominently displayed was the slogan ‘Arabs to Mars’ to indicate that Hope Mars Mission 2020 is the first Arab interplanetary exloration.
The entire logo was also outlined by the UAE’s national colours – red, green white and black to denote that the spacecraft was built by more than 150 Emirati engineers, scientists and researchers who collaborated with international scientists and enginerers.
The surface of Mars was also placed on the background to indicate the mission of the orbiter which is to provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere.
Those who want to change their social media pictures and show support to UAE’s Mars mission can download this link - https://twitter.com/HopeMarsMission/status/1282026356860162050?s=20